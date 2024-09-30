Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.70% of Ecovyst worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 221,979 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the first quarter worth $3,581,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $810.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

