Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,376 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of nCino worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $25,336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94, a PEG ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,879,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,968,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $4,206,175.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,879,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,968,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,405,313 shares of company stock valued at $141,769,528. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.