Sei Investments Co. Buys 31,406 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 101.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $180,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

