Sei Investments Co. Buys 57,694 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 202,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
PFFD opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.06.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
