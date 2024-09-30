Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 607,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 227,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $80.79 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

