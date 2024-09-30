Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Privia Health Group worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,959,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,620,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 173,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.