Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

