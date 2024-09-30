Sei Investments Co. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.