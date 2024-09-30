Sei Investments Co. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,014.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at $318,444,627.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,014.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.