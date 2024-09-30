Sei Investments Co. Has $8.59 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Knowles worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

KN stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

