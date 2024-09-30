Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.4 %

EPAC opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

