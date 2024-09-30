Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $177.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KRYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.