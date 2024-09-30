Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

