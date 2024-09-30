Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,572 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $190.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day moving average is $180.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

