Sei Investments Co. Sells 246 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $390.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.61. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $403.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.