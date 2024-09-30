Senator Investment Group LP Invests $738,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.2684 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

