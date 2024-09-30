Senator Investment Group LP Sells 150,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 3.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $60,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $3,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

