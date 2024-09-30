Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 5.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 639,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,108,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $755.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 387,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

