ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after buying an additional 221,507 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 364,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

