Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 100 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $11,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,337 shares in the company, valued at $51,760,586.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 762,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,492. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 190.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $16,365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 190.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

