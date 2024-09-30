Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Declines By 5.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,097,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 6,463,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 278.4 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.33.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.