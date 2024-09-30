Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Increases By 6.6%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 836,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at AlTi Global

In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,725.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at $110,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,725.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 68,597 shares of company stock worth $269,227 and sold 186,437 shares worth $766,244. Corporate insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

