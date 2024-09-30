Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 5.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baozun
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
Baozun Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.01 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.