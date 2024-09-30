Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 5.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baozun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.01 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.