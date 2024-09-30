Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Grows By 20.9%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 725,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,376. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,775,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,449,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,794,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,094.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

