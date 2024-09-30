Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Grows By 20.9%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 725,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,376. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,775,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,449,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,794,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,094.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

