Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases By 21.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

BGX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 179,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.