Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Increases By 20.8%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Edap Tms Price Performance

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.