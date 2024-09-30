Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Rises By 21.0%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
