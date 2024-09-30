Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Rises By 21.0%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.