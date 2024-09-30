Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Increases By 19.6%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.5 days.

International Petroleum stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

