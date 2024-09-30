Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Decreases By 5.2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 1,288,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

ISENF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 204,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

