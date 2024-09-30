Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Increases By 23.2%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Magna Mining Stock Performance
Shares of MGMNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,047. Magna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.
Magna Mining Company Profile
