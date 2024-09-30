Short Interest in Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Increases By 23.2%

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Magna Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MGMNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,047. Magna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Magna Mining Company Profile

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

