Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Rises By 21.2%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBFJF stock remained flat at C$899.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4,028.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,984.15. Nippon Building Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3,555.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4,495.79.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

