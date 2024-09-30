Short Interest in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expands By 19.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 19,700,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE:X traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,624. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 102,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

