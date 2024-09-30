Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
