Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HPP opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.