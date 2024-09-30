Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $191.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

