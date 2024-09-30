Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 12062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Snipp Interactive Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
