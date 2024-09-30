Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 5%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 46,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 220,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHCO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $997.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $194,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,344 shares of company stock worth $1,002,900. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

