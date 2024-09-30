Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of XPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,935. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 76.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 310,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

