Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,543,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,284,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,834 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

SWN stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.