Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 120913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
