SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after buying an additional 719,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

