Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of Sprinklr worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Citigroup cut their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

