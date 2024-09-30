Stifel Nicolaus Boosts GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $102.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

