Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 89,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,765 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.63. 13,018,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,297,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.