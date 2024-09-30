Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 333175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Strategic Metals Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 26.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

