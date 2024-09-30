Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $172.69 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $803.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

