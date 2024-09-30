Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,302 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 515,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

