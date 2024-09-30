Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $399.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $403.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

