Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.5 %

NOVA opened at $10.39 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

