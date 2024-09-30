Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 5.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 2,195,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,712,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 87,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,070 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.