Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 366,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 548,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

