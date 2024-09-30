Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 366,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 548,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
